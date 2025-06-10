Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who lives in anonymity even after featuring in 40 films, was accused of sexual abuse Who can forget actor Sharad Kapoor, who played the villain in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Josh? He worked in many movies in the 2000s in a negative role. But today, this actor is lost somewhere in the shadow of obscurity.

There have been several Bollywood actors in the cinema world who never got a chance to play the lead role in their entire career. Despite this, they earned a lot of name in the film world as supporting actors. One such artist is Sharad Kapoor, who played the role of villain in most of the movies of the 2000s. This veteran Bollywood actor is somewhere in the shadow of obscurity today. Read further to know everything about the actor.

Where is Sharad Kapoor now?

Sharad Kapoor has gained a lot of popularity by playing a negative role in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Josh. There have been many such films in which he was seen playing a villain in a side role. Based on strong acting, Sharad was adept at bringing life to the character and his screen presence was also liked by the fans. But today, this actor is yearning for work. According to media reports, away from the field of acting, Sharad is currently living in Kolkata with his family. However, he also has a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai, where he visits from time to time.

Leaving acting, now Sharad Kapoor's new identity is that of a businessman. He has restaurants in big cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai, from which the actor earns a lot of money. If we look at Sharad Kapoor's popular movies, then their names are as follows:

Dastak

Vaastav

Josh

Kyunki Main Jhoot Nahi Bolta

Jaani Dushman

Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum

Lakshya

Jai Ho

Jabariya Jodi

Sharad Kapoor's controversy

In the year 2024, serious allegations like sexual abuse were levelled against actor Sharad Kapoor. Regarding this, she spoke in a media interview, 'I had no information about this matter. I came back from New York and as soon as I came back, the police contacted me regarding this matter. A false conspiracy is being hatched against me; all the allegations are baseless.'

