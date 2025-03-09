Remember Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen son Prateek from 2011's RaOne? Here's what he looks like now Do you remember Prateek, the child from the film RaOne Prateek? The child actor who played the onscreen son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film is actually named Ra. Have a look at his 14 years transformation now.

After coming into films, many stars have renounced the industry and are enjoying their life away from the limelight. One of these stars is Armaan Verma, who played the character of Prateek in Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal's 2011 film RaOne. In the last 14 years, he has changed so much that you would not be able to recognise the child actor.

Prateek's role was played by Armaan Verma

Armaan Verma played the role of Prateek, the on-screen son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the superhero film RaOne. The 2011 film was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Even though RaOne could not do anything special at the box office, Armaan Verma, who played the character of Prateek in this film, became famous. People were impressed by Armaan's cuteness and long hair. His performance in the film was also excellent. He was praised by critics for performing so well in his first film. However, after RaOne, Prateek aka Armaan Verma was not seen in films again.

Armaan was 12 years old at that time

When Armaan did RaOne in 2011, he was only 12 years old. Born on March 23, 1999, Armaan is old enough to play a lead hero in a film. However, the former actor seems to hold no such aspirations. Five years ago, his mother Preeti Verma shared a family photo on her Instagram account, in which it was difficult to recognise Armaan. He looked very handsome with short hair. However, it was also the last appearance of the actor as he likes to stay away from the light now.

(Image Source : X)RaOne actor Armaan Verma with his parents and sister

What is Armaan Verma doing now?

Armaan Verma has been away from the film world for the last 14 years. After RaOne, he did not do any film and went away from the limelight. According to ETimes, he has completed his studies at Billabong High International School. Today, Armaan is away not only from the big screen but also from social media. He has an Instagram page, but he has not shared any posts on it. Not only this, his family also stays away from social media. Now, whether the actor will return to films or not, only time can tell.

