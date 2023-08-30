Shah Rukh Khan greets Sanya Malhotra at Jawan audio launch; picture goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jawan audio launch

The audio launch of 'Jawan' is currently taking place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai today, August 30. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani along with others, graced the event with their presence. They were also accompanied by the director, Atlee, and the film's music composer, Anirudh Ravichander.

A picture of Sanya Malhotra's selfie with none other than Shah Rukh Khan is now going viral on social media.

In a candid moment, Vijay Sethupathi says when he was in school, he had a crush on a girl, but she was madly in love with Shah Rukh Khan. So as the villain of Jawan, he's got the chance to take revenge from the star. Shah Rukh wittily responded, “You can take revenge, but you can't take the girls away from me.”

Shah Rukh Khan is in Chennai to attend the first ever on-ground event of his upcoming film 'Jawan'. This also marks SRK's first collaboration with Atlee. The event is taking place at Sri Sairam Engineering College. When King Khan entered the auditorium, he was greeted by his fans, who hooted and cheered for him.

'Jawan' releases worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a cameo.

