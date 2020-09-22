Image Source : TWITTER/@REDCHILLIESENT Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om re-releasing in Fiji

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and debutante Deepika Padukone in the lead, Om Shanti Om was a trendsetter in Bollywood. This revenge-cum-reincarnation film, directed by Farah Khan, had actor Shreyas Talpade playing the role of Om’s (played by Shah Rukh) best friend, Pappu Master, who always encourages him to pursue his dream of becoming a big movie star. The popular movie is now re-releasing in Fiji on September 24. The announcement was made by the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment on Twitter. "Fiji, fall in love with our love saga all over again. Revolving hearts Watch #OmShantiOm in cinemas on 24th September!," the tweet read.

Om Shanti Om is one of the movies where we find more stars making an appearance than an award show. When asked Farah Khan how difficult was it to co-ordinate and get all of them together in an earlier interview, she said, "We had too many cameos in the movie. You know actually, half the film industry is in this, not only half I think 3/4th is in the movie. Either, they are in the song or doing a cameo like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan. It was lovely to make a movie about the film industry and have the film industry in it."

"I think that was the last of the films where we were like a big happy family and also let me tell you that they did not have managers or PRs then to make our lives difficult. I would just make one call and meet them and they would come on board. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan also had tremendous goodwill but I think it will be really difficult for someone to do it today. Then I just met people and they sweetly agreed. Salman toh I did not have to meet, he was like 'tu mereko time bol main aa jaounga'."

