Shah Rukh Khan gives update on broken arm, says 'National Award uthane ke liye ek hath hi kaafi hai' Shah Rukh Khan was seen with a fractured hand at the launch of son Aryan Khan's series 'The Bads of Bollywood'. However, it was once again SRK's wit that won over everyone.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with the web series 'The Bads of Bollywood'. Today, on Wednesday his first series was launched and this event was hosted by King Khan himself.

During this, the superstar could be seen donning a bandage as he suffered an injury eariler this month, regarding which he himself gave the health update.

Shah Rukh Khan's humous update on his injury

Shah Rukh looked handsome wearing black blazer pants at the launch event of 'The Bads of Bollywood'. While giving a health update on his injury, SRK said, 'Before you people ask, I myself will tell what happened to my hand. I got hurt, had a small surgery, it was not small actually, was a little major surgery. It will take me a month or two to recover. But one hand is enough for me to lift the National Award.'

About his National Award

For the unversed, in his 33 years of acting career, Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with a National Film Award for Best Actor for the first time for his film with Atlee, Jawan. The movie releases in 2023 is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Shah Rukh Khan introduced the cast of The Bads Of Bollywood

SRK also introduced the star cast of The Bads of Bollywood one by one. During this, he said about Mona Singh- 'She, first let me tell you one thing, I have been saying for many years that my favorite show was Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, my favorite in it was Mona and even today I feel that there is no one like Mona. But I have one complaint that why do you play the role of a mother even at such a young age?'

At the event he danced with The Bads of Bollywood's lead actress Sahher Bambba. She was seen wearing a white off-shoulder dress at the event. She looked very glamorous with matching jewelry and open hair.

Aryan Khan looked nervous on stage

Aryan Khan is also not behind his father Shah Rukh Khan in terms of pranks. On stage, Aryan said, 'I am very nervous because today I have come on stage in front of you all for the first time. And that's why I was practicing the speech continuously for two days and three nights.'

After this Aryan jokingly added, 'I was so nervous that I even got the speech written on the teleprompter and in case the power goes out, I also wrote it on a piece of paper and brought it with me along with the torch. Even then if I make a mistake, then there is Papa. Even after all this if I make a mistake, please forgive me because this is my first time.'

Featuring Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles, The Bads Of Bollywood will be released released on September 18, 2025.

