Shabaash Mithu Teaser OUT: Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj brings forth the magical moment of Indian cricket 

Viacom18 Studios also announced the teaser release of the movie on Instagram

Seasoned actor Vijay Raaz will be seen in a key role in the film

The much-awaited teaser of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu in the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has finally been shared by the makers on Monday. The film will depict the magical moments of Indian cricket on the screen and will highlight the story of Mithali Raj and how she successfully led the women's team at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The teaser was shared by Taapsee on her Instagram handle with a caption reading, "In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HER STORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon! #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou."

Viacom18 Studios also announced the teaser release of the movie on Instagram with a caption reading, "In a sport dominated by Gentlemen, she did not bother to rewrite history… Instead she created HERSTORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon!"

“'Shabaash Mithu' is a coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj’s life," the official synopsis of the film reads.

The film, written by Priya Aven, went on floors in Mumbai in April and the team wrapped the shooting last month. Some portions of the film have been shot at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Seasoned actor Vijay Raaz will be seen in a key role in the film. Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biographical film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.