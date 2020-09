Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIXINDIA Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his onscreen son

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming Netflix film Serious Men’s trailer is out and about and the plot seems like a breath of fresh air.

It starts with Nawaz talking about how he is the second generation (2G) of his family and by the time the next generation will be there, they will not have to struggle for money. The film is about the actor and his genius son who try to break a Guiness World Record.

