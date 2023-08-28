Section 108 teaser out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Regina Cassandra team up for suspense, thrill and manipulation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Section 108 teaser out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Regina Cassandra

The makers released the teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra for an upcoming film Section 108. The teaser showcases, Regina Cassandra’s character Richa Saxena, who is a representative of Sunrise Insurance. She approaches Tahoor Khan, an insurance claim consultant with a complex case of Mission Billionaire. She tells him that he will soon pass away, and her company must compensate the billionaire’s nominee with a whopping sum of money. Concerned it’s a scam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui quickly tackles this predicament.

Section 108 is helmed by one of the talented directors Rashik Khan, known for spinning great stories and films. Produced by the dynamic combo of CinemaWala Ventures and Three Arrows production and presented by one of the famed and most thoughtful directors Anees Bazmee, this movie promises to be an entertainment package like no other.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra, the film will also star Aasif Khan, Rumi Khan, Saanand Verma, Alisshaa Ohri, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in pivotal roles. Section 108 is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 2, 2024.

Netizens shared their excitement towards the film and heaped praises on the background music in the teaser. One user wrote, "Nawazuddin deserves lead roles like this, for his top-notch acting. Also pleased to see Indian movies now have started giving importance to BGM scores. Well executed". At the same time, another added, "Mr. Nawazuddin is a fabulous actor which most of us have accepted. Kudos to the writers and the whole team. Let's also appreciate the work behind this BGM that makes the trailer look so intriguing.

