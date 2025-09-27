'Satyamev Jayate': Sameer Wankhede on court snub in defamation suit against Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, alleging that Aryan Khan's Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood contained a portrayal that defamed him. However, his plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

Mumbai:

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who recently filed a defamation case against Aryan Khan over his debut show - Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix for allegedly defaming him, said that the truth should prevail but declined to comment further on the matter.

His statement came after the Delhi High Court dismissed his defamation plea against the series. "I won’t comment on all this. I’ll just say one thing: Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs)," Wankhede said when asked about his FIR related to Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

He chose not to provide further details and instead spoke about the importance of drug awareness. “In our Mumbai area, particularly in Northern and Eastern Mumbai, it is important to educate the public about drug consumption and the types of drugs that exist,” he said, adding that he recently interacted with citizens at a drug awareness camp.

Court snub to Sameer Wankhede

Wankhede had filed a defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, at the Delhi High Court. The suit claimed that a character in the show, who takes a hardline stance against drug users but appears to target only Bollywood figures, was a defamatory portrayal of him. He sought Rs 2 crore in damages, which he stated would be donated to cancer patients.

The Delhi High Court, however, questioned the maintainability of Wankhede’s suit, asking why the case was filed in Delhi instead of Mumbai. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed Wankhede to amend his plea to address these issues.

Wankhede was the main official involved in Aryan Khan's 2021 arrest in connection with the Cordelia cruise drug case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later accused him of attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from the Khan family in exchange for leniency for Aryan Khan, allegations he has denied.