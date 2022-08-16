Sara Ali Khan wishes daddy-cool Saif Ali Khan on birthday by reminiscing childhood memories

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara wishes daddy-cool Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Sara Ali Khan wished her dad, Saif Ali Khan, on his birthday in the most adorable manner. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Sara lives with her mom, Amrita Singh, after Saif and Amrita parted ways. However, even after the parents divorced, the father-daughter bond remains, as pure and pious as it should be. The Kedarnath actress has always been super close to her dad, and their bond is quite evident. The duo are often spotted out together, enjoying brunches, and share adorable pictures of themselves.

The Nawab of Pataudi aka Saif Ali Khan has turned 52 today, and on this special occasion, wishes have been flooding in for him. Now, Sara Ali Khan has wished her daddy cool in the sweetest manner. Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared 3 photos to wish Saif on his birthday. In one of the throwback photos, Sara can be seen holding a pacifier in her mouth while her father, Saif, held her close to him, and they looked absolutely adorable. Another picture showed Sara as a toddler in her father's arms, and the last picture showed Saif carrying Sara in his arms. Sharing the pictures, Sara captioned her post, "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter." While Saif is in his fifties, his appearance contradicts his age as he is truly ageing like fine wine.

Saif & Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 release, Parampara, and the actor has risen to the pinnacle of the industry over the years. On the work front, Saif will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly, it will be released in theatres on September 30, 2022. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has been wowing everyone with her acting prowess. She is set to star in Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, she will also star in Gaslight, which is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

DON'T MISS

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter leave for family getaway; brothers get spotted at airport

Karthikeya 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Nikhil's mythological drama witnesses impressive footfalls

Tamannaah Bhatia removes her shoes on IFFM stage before lighting lamp, fans are impressed | WATCH

Latest Bollywood News