SarTik are finally here! Love Aaj Kal poster is out. And we cannot wait for the trailer

Love Aaj Kal first poster featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan as Veer and Zoe

Love Aaj Kal first poster is finally here and we can't keep out the excitement at check. Actress Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share the first poster of one one of the most awaited release of the year. Sharing the first poster of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal , Sara introduced the world to Veer and Zoe played by Kartik Aaryan and her in the film. So, if you are happy already, we have another news that will go wow. Sara also shared the release date of the trailer which will be coming your way tomorrow and you will finally get a glimpse in Veer and Zoe's love story.

Sharing the poster, Sara wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal "

The poster also clears the air around the title of the film. The film was tentatively titled Aaj Kal, however, the poster features the Love Aaj Kal. This Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan starrer is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009. The film has already created a lot of buzz thanks to dating rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Any news, any information about the film sold like a hot cake.

Sara and Kartik pair became everyone's favourite and fans named their couple as SarTik. However, the news of their breakup send their fans in shock but just then you thought everything was over, SarTik were seen together at the dubbing of the film and all cordial. So, now, no one knows what's actually up with them.

The shoot of Love Aaj Kal was wrapped up in July 2019.

Kartik and Sara's Love Aaj Kal is getting Valentine's Day release and will hit the theatres on February 14.