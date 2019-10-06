In an aww-dorable video, Sara Ali Khan blows kisses to her little fans, wins the internet

Sara Ali Khan can truly be called the new reigning queen of Bollywood. She is one of the very few young actors who has been able to make a mark on the audience, not just because of her movies, but also because of the way she conducts herself. Making her debut with director Abhishek Kapoor's movie Kedarnath, she became a household name.

Sara is one actress today who is known to be extremely polite, well-mannered and grounded. She always obliges her fans and well-wishers with pictures and sweet comments. In one of the videos that has surfaced on the internet recently, Sara can be seen sweetly obliging to her little fans with waves and flying kisses.

In the video, Sara can be seen getting out of Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio getting into her car, when a group of kids can be heard calling her name lovingly, addressing her as 'Sara didi'. She also returns the love by waving at them while getting in her car. Just before leaving, she blew flying kisses at her little fans, totally making their day.

Watch the adorable video here:

We absolutely adore this woman. Don't you?