Sanjay Leela Bhansali says 'neither dropped nor replaced' Sushant Singh Rajput from any of his films

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement regarding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on Monday. Bhansali reached the station with his legal team. The Bandra police are also probing angle of potential professional rivalry in his suicide case. The director was questioned for three hours at Bandra police station and then one hour at Santa Cruz police station under the zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to get Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani from Bhansali but things didn't materialise. Reportedly, Sushant had even auditioned for SLB's TV show Saraswatichandra but could not become a part of the same. The friendship between the duo began from there. Sandeep Ssingh, Sushant's friend, who was the CEO of Bhansali's production house at that time, reportedly said that the whole team had told Sushant that he was made for the big screen.

Around 30-35 questions were asked to Bhansali. One of the questions was that 'did Sushant went into depression because he was replaced in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani?' Bhansali was also asked if he had ever spoken to Sushant regarding his depression? Replying to which, the filmmaker said, he neither dropped nor replaced Sushant from any of his films. Bhansali said he first met Sushant during the casting of Saraswatichandra in 2012. Though they couldn't work together for the show, he was impressed with his acting skills and wanted to work with the actor.

Sushant was the first choice for Ram Leela but back in 2013, the actor was under three-films contract of YRF. Hence, he refused the offer. However, Sushant had regrets regarding the same. Sushant was preparing for Shekhar Kapur's film Paani, a Yash Raj Films' project, when he got an offer for Bajirao Mastani. Again, due to conflicting schedules, the duo couldn't work together.

Bhansali said, "I knew Sushant as an actor like I know other artists. He was not close to me to share his feelings. Hence, I never came to know what's happening in his life. I did not know about his depression".

After 2016, Bhansali and Sushant met during three events but they didn't talk about any projects.

After Bhansali's statement, it can be said that Sushant was quite ambitious regarding Shekhar Kapur's Paani, a mega-budget project. In fact, YRF spent 5-7 crores on pre-production work. However, due to creative differences between Shekhar Kapur and Aditya Chopra, the project couldn't see the light of the day.

Yash Raj's casting director Shanoo Sharma was also summoned for interrogation on June 27. She had worked with Sushant for Shudh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will also be called to record the statement. After Sushant's demise, he wrote on Twitter: "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput".

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

So far statements of 30 people have been recorded in connection with the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

