Sanjay Leela Bhansali to unveil Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi first look tomorrow

The wait is finally over. Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to introduce the viewers with his most awaited character Gangubai Kathiawadi tomorrow. Starring Alia Bhatt, in and as Gangubai, the film is based on the legendary brothel runner who changed the face of Mumbai’s Kamathipura. On Tuesday, Sanjay and Alia shared a video on social media in which they announced that the first look of the film will be unveiled tomorrow. Bhansali wrote, “The wait ends and the excitement begins now.. Get ready to dive into her world, first look out tomorrow.”

Ever since the filmmaker announced that his next film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt has been shelved, fans were waiting for their collaboration. This is the first time that the two are coming together for a film. Earlier there were reports that Bhansali has rope din Priyanka Chopra to play the legendary brothel owner in his film. The actress had also confirmed that she is in talks with the filmmaker for a project.

In December, Alia Bhatt also announced the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote, “Look what Santa gave me this year.” The film will hit the screens on 11th September 2020.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will also have Ajay Devgn in a cameo. "It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon," a PTI report said. Ajay Devgn last worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 20 years ago in 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

