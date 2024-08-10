Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt drops adorable throwback picture on daughter Trishala's birthday

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, recently celebrated her birthday, and her father shared a heartwarming post to mark the occasion. He took to his Instagram account to share a nostalgic photo of a young Trishala, wearing a red-and-white frock, seated on his lap.

In the heartfelt message accompanying the picture, Sanjay wrote, "On your special day my princess, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be your father. Your love lights up my world in ways I can't express. Happy Birthday Trishala Dutt Always proud of you."

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt from his initial union with Richa Sharma. Regarding his professional endeavours, Sanjay Dutt's most recent appearance was in the film 'Ghudchadi,' in which he acted alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar. His upcoming project is 'Double iSmart,' where he will co-star with Ram Pothineni.

Earlier this month, the producers released the movie trailer, which features an intense showdown between Sanjay Dutt's character, Big Bull, and Shankar, played by Ram Pothineni. Additionally, the trailer highlights the romantic connection between Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. It is filled with action scenes, dance, romance, and music.

The upcoming movie 'Double iSmart' is a sequel to the 2019 hit film 'iSmart Shankar'. It is being produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli. The acclaimed music composer Mani Sharma is returning to compose the film's music. 'Double iSmart' is set to release in various languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The first iSmart Shankar film was a box office hit despite its mixed reviews due to its portrayal of the main character and controversial scenes. While the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character is unknown, fans are intrigued by what the sequel's storyline might entail. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Double iSmart' is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi worldwide on August 15th.

