Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Netizens say Akshay Kumar's film is visual spectacle

Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Akshay Kumar's period film which tells the story of one of India's greatest leaders Prithviraj Chauhan has been released in theaters. While the Bollywood superstar plays the titular role, former Miss World Manushi Chillar who also makes her acting debut with the movie will essay the role of Princess Sanyogita. As the film hits the theaters, hashtags 'Prithiviraj Chauhan', 'Akshay Kumar' and 'Samrat Prithviraj' have been trending on Twitter.

Early reactions suggest that fans are loving the film. Netizens have been tweeting in praise of the actors and the filmmaker saying it's a visual spectacle. Take a look:

Ahead of the release Akshay took to social media and posted a special message requesting the audience to refrain from posting "spoilers" from his latest historical film 'Samrat Prithviraj.'

"The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India's bravest king's Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it's an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat's life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth." posted the 'Khiladi' actor on his social media handle.

"Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly ONLY on the big screen from tomorrow!" Akshay added.

'Samrat Prithviraj', which is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role as he plays the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. It also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the role of King Prithviraj's beloved princess Sanyogita. The film is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

On Thursday, ahead of the release of the film, the Bollywood film was made tax free in multiple states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The film, a YRF production has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.