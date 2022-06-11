Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 8: Film witnesses BIG drop. Is that another flop for Akshay Kumar?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samrat Prithviraj

Highlights Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj is currently struggling at the box office

Samrat Prithviraj shows were cancelled due to zero occupancy

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj opened to Rs 10.70 crore business

Akshay Kumar's magic fading at the box office? It’s been a rough ride for actor's recently released periodic drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' at the ticket window as it witnessed the biggest drop on Day 8. Reportedly, it shows were cancelled due to zero occupancy. At the end of Friday, the film had a collection of Rs 57.5 crore in the domestic market on an estimated budget of over Rs 150 crore. The film is a commercial failure and comes soon after his earlier release Bachchhan Paandey.

After witnessing a rather slow start on its opening day, with a Rs 10.70 crore opening, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday. However, on weekdays the film couldn't earn big at the ticket windows and, thus, managed to mint just Rs 57.50 crore till now, according to early estimates. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj shows cancelled due to zero occupancy: Akshay Kumar's film struggles at box office

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Box Office India, "Samrat Prithviraj had a low first week as collections kept on dropping on the weekdays with the biggest drop coming on Thursday. This can be due to the release of Jurassic World - Dominion late afternoon as the business post 4pm got affected. But that hardly matters as collections were not good enough so a 25-50 lakh loss is not going to make any difference."

"The first week of the film is around 55 crore nett as the film could not collect on the weekdays after a fair weekend of almost 40 crore nett. There will be many reasons that will be given for the rejection of the content but its basically content for before the pandemic and there will be more to go this way as those films release which should have come in 2020. A 200-crore film today probably cant afford to have a subdued hero today which you could have got away with before the pandemic and many films did," BOI added.

The circuits that contributed more to the collections of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer were the Hindi belts with Maharashtra and South showing a little underwhelming response.

About Samrat Prithviraj

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is Yash Raj Films’ first historical creation, based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita.