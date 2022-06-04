Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's film has steady run on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMDIPESHPATHAK Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Highlights Samrat Prithviraj started with low collections in the morning

Akshay Kumar's film is expected to rake in Rs 10 crores on day 1

Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the period drama

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 1: After fighting through several controversies Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres on June 3 (Friday). The film saw a slow start during the first few morning shows but later picked up the pace. Although it failed to beat the record earnings of Bachchhan Paandey and The Kashmir Files. The film clashed with south films Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh and Adivi Sesh's Major in theatres. However, it faced fierce competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to the reports of Box Office India, "The first day business of the film will be in the 10-5-11 crore nett range which is a low number but much higher than it looked in the morning which gives hope for more momentum over the weekend."

The film has been declared tax-free in a few states including UP, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. "UP leads the way for the film and it has outperformed quite a lot especially the single screens. The Bihar numbers will come in the morning and it could be good in many centres there also. The next best are Rajasthan, Gujarat / Saurashtra and MP in that order."

"The collections are a little short of Bachchhan Paandey but that was released on Holi with The Kashmir Files dominating the box office but here the trajectory will be far better than Bachchhan Paandey," BOI suggests.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film 'enthralling' and gave it a 3.5 star rating. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...#SamratPrithviraj:ENTHRALLING. Rating: 3.5 stars. Captivating film that has scale, conflict, drama, romance, battle sequences and SOUL… Director Dr #ChandraprakashDwivedi narrates an epic tale with flourish… DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THIS FILM. #SamratPrithvirajReview."

About the film

'Samrat Prithviraj', is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar.' The visual spectacle features former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who is making her Hindi film debut with the movie, in the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj's beloved partner. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the period drama. 'Samrat Prithviraj' hit the screens today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.