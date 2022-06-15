Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's historical film fails to attract audience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samrat Prithviraj

Despite much anticipation around its release, Akshay Kumar's historical film 'Samrat Prithviraj' turned out to be a second consecutive flop of the actor. The film opened below expectations at the box office and continues to see a downfall. On Day 12, June 14, the film managed to earn a total of Rs 64 crore at the ticket window. On its second Monday, Akshay starrer collected Rs 1 crore. The film is expected to do a business of Rs 11 crore in its second week. However, the drop will be around 80 per cent, Box Office India stated.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 12

According to BOI, "Samrat Prithviraj will collect around 11 crore nett in its second week as it collects around 1 crore nett on its second Monday. The drop will be around 80% but that hardly matters as its fate was sealed a week ago as it fell on Monday."

Samrat Prithviraj received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film had an overall 9.97 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, June 14. Reports suggest that the film is doing great business in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Reportedly, the film's morning shows were cancelled due to zero occupancy.

"The collections in the Mumbai / Thane and Pune belt have been awful and Mumbai circuit will remain under 20 crore nett despite a better performance in Gujarat / Saurashtra. The film continues to do reasonable business in some centres of UP. The 155-160 crore recovery of non-theatrical revenue has come to the aid of the film in a big way and the industry would be in dire straits without these today," BOI added.

The film has suffered due to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's successful performance at the ticket window, and now it's also facing tough competition from Jurassic World Dominion.

About Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar-starrer is based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as actor's on-screen beloved Sanyogita.

