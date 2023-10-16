REVEALED: Why is Salman Khan's Tiger 3 releasing on Sunday, not on Friday?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger 3 poster

After Pathaan, Tiger 3 is the most-awaited instalment from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the action-thriller will hit the silver screen on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. Notably, films under big banners release on Friday but Tiger 3 will be in theatres on a Sunday.

The production house, YRF, has now revealed the reason behind the decision. In a press note, YRF stated that 2023 is the year of 'Adhik Maas', which led to multiple complications regarding festivals. The note further called it a 'strategic and unique' release plan. "This year, Monday, November 13, is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period, which will aid in collections through the week," the note read.

About Tiger 3

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will also see Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy in key roles and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a cameo role. For those uninitiated, Salman Khan appeared as Tiger in SRK's Pathaan, which released earlier this year.

Yash Raj Spy Universe earlier produced films like War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the franchise, Tiger, which was started under the direction of Kabir Khan. The trailer of Tiger 3 released on Monday and left the audience wanting for more. What grabbed eyeballs was Katrina Kaif performing an action sequence in just towels. The 5-second clip took the internet by storm and fans cannot stop hailing the actor.

Katrina Kaif was last seen alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. On the other hand, Salman Khan appeared opposite Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

