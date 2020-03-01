Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
Salman Khan fans trend #Tiger3 on Twitter, demand third film of Ek Tha Tiger franchise

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Prabhudeva's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that's going to hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Salman Khan is the absolute favourite of his fans and while they are out there to support any film he does, his fans have a special request from their favourite superstar. Salman Khan ran a Twitter trend #Tiger3 and demanded a sequel to Salman's successful film franchise. Kabir Khans's action spy thriller, Ek Tha Tiger that hit the theatres in 2012 proved to be a major success of Salman's career. Salman played the role of a RAW spy while his lady love in the film, Katrina Kaif essayed the role of a Pakistani ISI spy. The love story between them was loved b the audience and it became one of the biggest hits of 2012.

The success of Ek Tha Tiger was taken forward by Ali Abbas Zafar with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2018 and like its predecessor, the film too was a huge box office success. Now, his fans have demanded the thirds instalment of the franchise. A number of tweets on the hashtag showed the fan's desire to watch Salman Khan back as Tiger roaring on screen.

Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by director Ali Abbas Zafar but many fans wished that Yash Raj roped in the original director Kabir Khan for the thirs installment.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed the film a year ago. Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Ali said that the basic story idea has been finalised and the work on the scripting and other things is underway. Ali informed that Salman has been approached for the film and he is also excited about the film.

