Salman Khan's Eid 2020 film to be directed by Prabhudeva and it is not titled Radhe. Deets inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has kept her fans on their toes as they are waiting for him to announce his Eid 2020 release. The actor was earlier all set to bring a romantic drama by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Inshallah for his fans on Eid next year, but things didn’t go as planned. Soon after the news of Inshallah being shelved surfaced the internet, the actor teased his fans that he will be coming with another film. Until now, it was said that Salman’s Eid 2020 release is called Radhe but looks like there is a change in plan.

Going by the latest reports, Salman Khan’s next film that will hit the screens on Eid 2020 will not be titled Radhe. Instead, the actor is doing another film with superhit Director and actor Prabhudeva. The two superstars are already working on Dabangg 3 currently and will soon come up with another film. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Salman Khan has recently clarified that his next film is not titled Radhe. He said, “We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called Radhe. It will come on Eid.”

Recently, Salman Khan and Prabhudeva were also spotted outside Sohail Khan’s office, who is supposedly producing the film. Also, the Eid 2020 movie is said to be a remake of the 2017 Korean action-thriller, The Outlaws, and will be directed by Prabhudheva. It is also said that Salman Khan will shoot for a part of the film even before the release of his most entertaining cop drama Dabangg 3.

Talking about Salman Khan’s other projects, the actor will entertain his fans as Robinhood Pandey aka Chulbul Pandey on December 20 this year. Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, and others. The film will also mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. She will play the love interest of Salman Khan in the flashback scenes. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen every weekend in Bigg Boss 13 taking the class of the contestants as the host.

