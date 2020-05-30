Salman Khan donates 1 lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police. CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks Dabangg actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman has been doing his bit all through the COVID-19 lockdown

Salman Khan has donated 1 lakh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police department from his new brand FRSH. Praising the superstar, CMO Maharashtra wrote on Twitter, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus," the tweet from its official handle read. Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal also expressed his gratitude via Twitter. "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept," he wrote.

Fans were moved by Salman's gesture.

One wrote: "Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!"

Another fan wrote: "The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that's why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love #BeingHuman".



Salman recently launched his personal care brand FRSH. Making an announcement about his new brand on social media, the superstar wrote: "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha. Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."

Salman has been doing his bit all through the COVID-19 lockdown. A while back, he had provided financial help to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

The superstar has also arranged for food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

