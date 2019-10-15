Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan, Disha Patani to reunite for Prabhudeva’s Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left the fans excited for his Eid 2020 release Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop after he revealed that filmmaker Prabhudeva will be directing it. Now, there is another reason for the fans to do the happy dance as Bharat co-star Disha Patani will be seen opposite the megastar in the cop-drama. In Bharat, viewers had a glimpse of Salman and Disha’s chemistry on the big screen but in Radhe, the two will be seen paired opposite each other.

Going by the reports in TOI, the actress has been confirmed to play the lead opposite Salman. She has also signed the papers. Earlier there were reports that Sultan actress Anushka Sharma will be seen reuniting with the actor for Radhe but Disha’s name is said to be confirmed. Fans have already enjoyed the two stars in the song Slow Motion, which became an instant chartbuster. On the other hand, it is said that Radhe is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws.

Salman Khan has recently wrapped up the shooting of his most popular cop drama Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva. The actor-director duo worked in Wanted earlier after which Salman became a fan of Prabhu and desired to work with him again. Talking about working in Dabangg franchise, Prabhu said, "It is a typical Salman Khan film. Doing a Dabangg film was a challenge to me. I was new to the Dabangg universe. Everyone else (in the unit) had worked in the first and second parts of the series. Of course, I had seen both the earlier films. So, I made an effort to get into the groove. Luckily for me I didn't fall flat."

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will hit the screens on December 20th this year. Currently, the megastar is wooing the viewers every weekend with his presence on controversial reality show Bigg Boss13.

Also read: Disha Patani to play a Punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next film

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page