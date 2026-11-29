Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sent his best wishes to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and the team of Yeh Prem Mol Liya following the film's theatrical release. The actor shared a special message for the filmmaker, who has directed him in several successful films, and also extended his wishes to the film's lead actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

Salman took to his Instagram Stories to share the poster of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, featuring Ayushmann and Sharvari. Tagging the actors and Sooraj and Rajshri Productions, he congratulated the filmmaker and signed off with a reference to his much-loved on-screen character, Prem.

Salman Khan's special message for Sooraj Barjatya

Salman wrote, "Badhai Ho, Sooraj Babu. Hearing Great Things about Yeh Prem Mol liya!!" Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem. The message was particularly special given the actor's long association with Sooraj and the Prem character. Ayushmann, who plays Prem in the new family drama, reshared Salman's Instagram Story and responded with Bhai, accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis.

Sharvari also reposted the actor's message and thanked him, writing, 'Sir! Thank you!'

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's association

Salman and Sooraj have collaborated on several successful films, with the actor playing Prem in four of their notable collaborations. Their filmography together includes Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The character of Prem became closely associated with Salman, particularly through the filmmaker's family dramas and romantic entertainers. Their last collaboration was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was released in 2015.

The actor and filmmaker were also expected to reunite for Prem Ki Shaadi. The project was announced in 2022 during the screening of Sooraj's Uunchai. Salman had indicated that Prem would return, this time with a wedding in the story. However, the film has yet to materialise.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the family drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles.

Ayushmann plays Prem, who stands by his newly married wife Purva, played by Sharvari, when she refuses to move into his family home because she wants to look after her own family. The story explores family relationships and expectations surrounding marriage.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya arrived in theatres on November 27.

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