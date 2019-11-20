Salman Khan's animated avatar storms social media. Swagat nahin karogey Dabangg 3 GIFs, stickers ka?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey's animated avatar storms social media

Salman Khan’s cop-drama Dabangg 3 is just 30 days away and the makers are not doing their bit to help the fans keep calm. In the build-up to the release of the movie, Salman Khan unveiled a unique gift for his fans on Wednesday. The makers made available for the fans customised GIFs and stickers -- that have Salman Khan enacting all the emotions.

Chulbul Pandey shot for these a while back. These will be available across various social media platforms like Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Tiktok.

With this new animated avatar, fans will be able to express themselves, the Chulbul Pandey way. With expressions like Faadu, Bahut Saahi, Mazza Aa Gaya, Shy, Sad and many more, this Dabangayyi is set to take over the web. GIFs will be available on WhatsApp from November 20, on GIPHY homepage from November 21, and Stickers will be live on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok from November 22.

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, “Ab WhatsApp par, Dabangg 3 GIFs se apni dabanggayi dikhao aur chats ko superfun banao. Check out all our GIFs on our GIPHY Page.”

Salman khan’s character of Chulbul Pandey has been receiving love for the longest time and having the favourite character playing out different emotions on the fingertips will double the fun and enrich the social media experience in Dabangg style for the fans.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release on December 20, this year.

