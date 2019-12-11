Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey takes on Bali Singh in the latest Dabangg 3 action teaser

Shirtless Salman Khan will be seen taking on Kiccha Sudeep in the climax sequence

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20 and it has already created quite a buzz. Dabangg 3 will capture the story behind Chulbul Pandey turning into a Dabangg cop. Souther star Kiccha Sudeep will be seen playing the character of the antagonist in the film and like every Dabangg climax scene, e will see shirtless Salman Khan taking on the villain. Now, Salman has shared a teaser video of the film's climax that features Salman and Kiccha Sudeep taking on each other in a hand to hand fight.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Salman wrote, "Bali Singh jaise villain se bhidne ka alag hi mazaa hai, takkar is baar zabardast hogi!"

Talking about the film's climax scene, a source close to the film's crew revealed that it will feature Salman Khan taking on Kiccha Sudeep and his 500 men. The source said, "Talking about the scene, a source from the film’s unit said, "It is going to be a treat for all Bollywood buffs with an epic climax scene where Salman Khan will go hand to hand against Kichcha Sudeep and his army of 500 men. From what we know, the final fight between (Salman's character) Chulbul Pandey and Balli (played by Sudeep) is the biggest action sequence in any Salman Khan movie. Apart from Salman Khan's one-man army taking on a literal army, there's going to be a hundred cars blowing up too."

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhdeva the film promises to be a complete entertainer.