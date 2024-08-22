Saira Bano's 80th birthday Special: A look at her and Dilip Kumar's filmy love story

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Read Saira Bano's 80th birthday Special here

Saira Banu, the most famous actress of the 60s, is 80 years old today. Saira's mother Naseem Banu was a famous actress of the 40s, who is called the first female superstar of Hindi cinema. When Saira was 3 years old, her father left her and went to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan partition. Since childhood, Saira Banu used to dream of only two things. First, to be called a beauty queen or superstar like her mother and the second was to marry Dilip Kumar who was 22 years older than her. Luckily, both of Saira's dreams were fulfilled.

Famous film actress Saira Banu, who entered films at the age of just 16, is considered to be a very good actress in Bollywood. Along with films, her love life has also been great. Her love life started with the 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar and ended with him. Let's learn about the story of Saira Banu's unbreakable love for Dilip Kumar.

Saira was in love since the age of 8

When Dilip Kumar's film 'Aan' was released in the year 1952, Saira Banu was just 8 years old at that time. She started liking Dilip Kumar at that age itself. Saira herself told this in an interview. She loved Dilip Kumar from the bottom of her heart. Along with this, Saira also told that she used to pray to God that she too should become a big heroine in films like her mother. And his troy repeated itself as Saira Banu achieved success at a very young age. After this, on 11 October 1966, Saira's dream which she used to see was fulfilled. Let us tell you that she got married to Dilip Kumar at the young age of just 22 years. Although there was a huge age gap between Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, but that did not come in their way. At the time of marriage, Dilip Kumar was 44 years old.

The nightmare miscarriage

Dilip Kumar has told in his autobiography Dilip Kumar-The Substance and the Shadow that Saira was about to become a mother in the year 1976, but due to increased blood pressure in the 8th month, her child could not be saved. He was so devastated after losing this child that he decided never to have children. Both of them accepted it as God's will.

Dilip Kumar got married for the second time 15 years after marrying Saira

15 years after marrying Saira Bano, Dilip Kumar got married for the second time to Hyderabad's social worker Asma Rehman in 1981. The superstar gave her the status of second wife, although this also did not have a bad effect on Saira Bano and their relationship. Saira also accepted his second wife and did not complain. After about 2 years, Dilip Kumar realised his mistake and in 1983, he divorced Asma Rehman and started living with Saira again. He even took his last breaths beside her.

Also Read: Raj and DK to wrap up Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant's story in 'The Family Man 4' | Report