Saina Twitter Review: Parineeti Chopra impresses fans in Saina Nehwal biopic, netizens declare it 'hit'

Parineeti Chopra plays badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic "Saina". Directed by Amole Gupte, the actress plays the titular role. The film has released in theaters and is gaining positive reviews from fans. The film was initially set to release in September 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Upon its release in the theaters, fans lauded Parineet's performance and claimed that it is one of the actress' best films.

Impressed by Parineeti, actress Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and shared, "Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children!"

Another said, "Perfect indeed. Thought at first, it's a trick shot with @ParineetiChopra 's head superimposed on @NSaina 's pic.बॉलीवुड बदल रहा है. What a journey from "ढ़ल गया दिन, हो गयी शाम" to this. #BaddyInBollywood."

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to play the lead role and had even started training but due to health reasons, she had to opt-out. Soon after, actress Parineeti came on board. The trailer of Saina has managed to impress the masses to a great extent and has intrigued the viewers for the film. Not just this, even the songs have captured the attention of the audience which is why a power-packed performance is expected at the box office.

Talking about the Saina biopic, Parineeti said that it is one of her most challenging roles ever.

"It's really difficult to play somebody who is respected globally. I know there will be comparisons, and I am prepared for that. I want to do justice while portraying Saina because she has achieved a lot in her life. I want to make everyone feel proud," she told IANS, adding: "For this role, I had to come out of my comfort zone. No one would have thought that I will play a sportsperson in my life, but here I am. There are multiple challenges. I hope I conquer them all."