Saina Movie: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, download and Book Ticket Online

Image Source : TWITTER/@ONLYHEROINES A still of Parineeti Chopra in the film Saina

Saina movie featuring Parineeti Chopra in the lead is all set to hit the theaters this Friday ie March 26. Directed by Amole Gupte, the biopic sports drama is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The film has been one of the most talked-about films since its announcement. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to play the lead role and had even started training but due to health reasons, she had to opt-out. Soon after, actress Parineeti came on board. The trailer of Saina has managed to impress the masses to a great extent and has intrigued the viewers for the film. Not just this, even the songs have captured the attention of the audience which is why a power-packed performance is expected at the box office. If you're also interested to watch Saina, here's each and every possible piece of information about the film curated just for you!

What is Saina Release Date?

March 26, 2021

Who is the Director of Saina?

Amole Gupte

Who are the producers of Saina movie?

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj, Rashesh Shah

Who are the writers of Saina movie 2021?

Amole Gupte and Amitosh Nagpal

What is the star cast of Saina movie?

Parineeti Chopra, Manav Kaul, Eshan naqvi, meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, Sharrman Dey, Rohan Apte

Who are the Music Directors Saina movie?

The film's music has been composed by Amaal Mallik while lyrics written by Kunaal Vermaa and Manoj Muntashir. The songs have been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.

How Can I See Saina Movie Trailer?

You can watch Saina movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called T-Series.

Where to download Saina movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.

Where can I watch the Saina full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Saina movie a couple of weeks after its release. The film will be releasing only in theaters first.

Where to book Saina movie tickets?

You can book the Saina movie tickets on bookmyshow.

Where can I check the review of Saina movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Saina review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Saina HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

Saina Songs