Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan is shell-shocked as Alaya F looks on in Jawaani Jaaneman new poster

Jawaani Jaaneman new poster featuring the lead actor Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala aka Alaya F has been released today. After the quirky posters and trailer, the makers have unveiled yet another trippy poster that will surely catch your attention all the way. Taking to Instagram, Alaya, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, shared the new poster.

“Knock knockWho's there?It's Jazz babay #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st Jan”, she captioned Jawaani Jaaneman new poster. Alaya is the daughter of actress Poja Bedi.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar also features Tabu and Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait in key roles.

The film is slated to release on January 31.

