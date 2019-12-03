Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma, Riva Kishan’s ‘three-way’ love story intrigues

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer Out

Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan are all set to make a mark on Bollywood with their upcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal. The first trailer of the film surfaced the internet on Tuesday and it showcases an intriguing ‘three-way’ love story.

The trailer deals with a young woman (Riva Kishan) who lives life on her own terms and falls in love with a popular TV anchor and local big shot (Priyaank Sharma). Just when they start to dream about their love life and happy marriage, enters Akshay Khanna- The goon. Akshaye also falls in love with the same woman and their three-way love story begins.

Akshaye Khann has also co-produces the film and had earlier said that he likes the script and his character which is why he said yes to the film instantly. He said, “I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational.”

Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal will mark the debut of two actors – Priyaank and Riva. It will hit the screens on January 3rd 2020.

