Saand Ki Aankh Trailer Out: Taapse Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar get into the skin of Prakashi and Chandro Tomar

The trailer of the much-awaited Diwali release Saand Ki Aankh has finally been released by the makers. The three-minute clip shows the tremendous acting of Taapse Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar who are seen playing the role of 'shooter daadis' Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar respectively. Not just the traditional Haryanvi dresses and accent, the film also gives out a strong social message. The film revolves around the two sharpshooting champions who took guns in their hand at the age of retirement.

The two actresses play the role of sisters all decked up in their Haryanvi attire of shirt and ghagra with a dupatta covering the head living their lives as homemakers when suddenly one day they decide to take up sharpshooting. The film will not only deal with how they won several medals but will also show various social matters like patriarchy, gender disparity, etc.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Talking about the film, Bhumi, in an interview to IANS said, "These two women by a sheer stroke of luck become sharpshooters. They travel the world, they are given incredible recognitions, they make our country proud but no one really knows how they fought their house, the society to make a difference in the lives of their grand-daughters and bring positive change for women in their male-dominated community. It is an extremely powerful story."

The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. It is slated to release on October 25, 2019 and clash with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

