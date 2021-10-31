Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE RRR: Makers of Alia Bhatt, JR NTR, Ram Charan starrer to release small glimpse on November 1

Movie buffs have been on their toes since the announcement of S.S. Rajamouli's highly-anticipated action drama 'RRR'. Piquing their interests, now the makers have decided to present a tiny glimpse of the magnum opus on November 1 at 11 am. RRR is a highly-anticipated action drama for more than one reason. For starters, the film is directed by maverick filmmaker S.S.Rajamouli. In addition, it also stars an ensemble starcast of Ram Charan, NTR junior, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

The tiny glimpse, which is of about 45 seconds, will be out on November 1. The film has already created a strong buzz as on Friday, in an unprecedented move, PVR, the largest theatre chain in India, decided to alter their brand identity and logo to include the movie name, making it "PVRRR".

The new asset from the makers is expected to cause an avalanche of sorts on the Internet as the fans all over India are already kicked-up about the film.

Set in pre-independence India, "RRR" takes a fictional route to portray the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. The film is set for a massive theatrical release on January 7 worldwide.

'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too.

The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

-with ANI inputs