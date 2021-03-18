Roohi Box Office Collection Week 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma starrer earns ₹16.41 crore

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADDOCKFILMS Roohi Box Office Collection Week 1

The recently-released 'Roohi' starring actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as the lead cast, has collected over ₹17 crore in its first week at the box office. The horror-comedy opened to mixed reviews but fans seemed to have liked the interesting storyline and performances. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the movie is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed 100% occupancy in the theatres from February with adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Roohi had released on the festival of Maha Shivratri last Thursday with an opening of around ₹3 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#Roohi is looking at approx ₹17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ₹16.41 cr. #India biz."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the film on its third day witnessed a 0.36 percent uprise from the opening day as it collected Rs 3.42 crores. And on the second day of its release, it witnessed a drop of 25 percent from the first day. It garnered Rs 2.25 crores on its second day.

Previously, 'Roohi' was called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date.

A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.