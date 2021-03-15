Roohi Box Office Collection Day 4: Happy Sunday for Janhvi, Rajkummar & Varun as film's total turns ₹12.58 cr

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH Roohi Box Office Collection Day 4: Happy Sunday for Janhvi, Rajkummar & Varun as film earns ₹12.58 crore

The recently-released 'Roohi' starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma has been receiving mixed responses from the audience ever since its release. The horror-comedy managed to earn Rs 3.06 crores on its first day. The film's review spread by word of mouth and it was expected that its performance and collection might improve over the weekend. Well, the first weekend collection is finally here! According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did a respectable job on its first Sunday and managed to mint Rs 3.85 crores making its total to Rs 12.58 crore. Taking to Instagram, Adarsh wrote, "#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 12.58 cr. #India biz."

The film on its third day witnessed a 0.36 percent uprise from the opening day as it collected Rs 3.42 crores. Meanwhile, on the second day of its release, it witnessed a drop of 25 per cent from the first day. It garnered Rs 2.25 crores on its second day.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown. With the COVID cases witnessing an uptick and several restrictions put in place, it is safe to say that the film has done decent business.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Roohi is presented by Jio Studios and marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The film follows the tracl of 2018 release 'Stree' featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.