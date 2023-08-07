Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s film enters Rs 100 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection: Karan Johar's directorial comeback, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is enjoying a dreamy run at the ticket windows. The film has been getting positive reviews from all around. After opening with Rs 11.1 crore, the film saw massive growth. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles, RRKPK had a reasonably good global weekend. The film has now scored a century at the box office after it minted Rs 13.50 crore which takes the total collection to Rs 105.08 crore.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 100 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India biz. The jump on [second] Sat - Sun is an eye opener for those who feel *only* national holidays/festivals yield best results at the #Boxoffice… Let’s face it, even an ordinary weekend can fetch impressive numbers *IF* the audience takes to the content.”

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is the sixth Hindi film to hit a century at the box office in 2023.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after a long gap of seven years. It also features a cameo from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. However, they appear in one of the songs of the movie. Produced under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee (Alia) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer).

The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

Latest Bollywood News