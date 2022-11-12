Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release delayed, Alia-Ranveer starrer avoids clash with Shehzada

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release delayed, Alia-Ranveer starrer avoids clash with Shehzada

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release has been delayed. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2022 20:42 IST
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani cast with Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release has been delayed, director Karan Johar announced in a social media post on Saturday. The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The shooting on the project was completed earlier this year in August. The film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after seven years. Karan expressed his excitement over the new release date of his rom-com. The film was earlier slated to release ahead of Valentine's Day on February 10. 

Karan Johar announces return to cinemas 

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a statement regarding the new release date of the film starring Alia and Ranveer. In his note, he mentioned that the film will release in theatres on April 28, 2023. The note read, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home- the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.” 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches

Shehzada to have solo release

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new release date paves the way for Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada to have a solo run at the cinema halls on Feb 10. Billed as an action-packed musical, the movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for films like Dishoom and Desi Boyz. 

Related Stories
VIDEO: Alia Bhatt dancing to Ranbir Kapoor's song on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets is a treat

VIDEO: Alia Bhatt dancing to Ranbir Kapoor's song on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets is a treat

CONFIRMED! Arjun Bijlani, Sharddha Arya sign Karan Johar's Bollywood film: Know all about it here

CONFIRMED! Arjun Bijlani, Sharddha Arya sign Karan Johar's Bollywood film: Know all about it here

Excited for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film? Catch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani latest update here

Excited for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film? Catch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani latest update here

Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Featuring Kriti Sanon as the female lead, Shehzada went into production last year. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Read: Unhappy with Hera Pheri 3 script: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Kartik Aaryan replacing him

 

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News