Rocketry Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Fans hail R Madhavan as Nambi Narayan, say this about SRK & Suriya

Rocketry Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: R Madhavan as Nambi Narayan brings the life of the Padma Bhushan IRSO scientist to the screen. In the film, Madhavan not only stars as the titular character but he is also credited as the director and writer. Rocketry has hit the theaters on July 1 earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. Check out how netizens are reacting to the film.

"Biopic of Scientist Nambi Narayanan. Should Appreciate Maddy’s efforts & Perf. Simran gud. Suriya cameo Neat. Bad choice of Foriegn actors, Artificial. Dub feel, Pace, Cinematic & Forced Emotions r minus. Bt its Informative & Engaging. WATCHABLE!" a user wrote, while another said, "Loved loved loved #Rocketry. Every bit of it. This is @ActorMadhavan’s best and looks like a thorough passion project. Also, #SRK doesn’t have a few minutes appearance. He’s there throughout the film. Such a treat… a soul film."

A Twitter user rated the film 4/5 saying, "This is not a mass masala entertainer! It tells a sensational real-life story which deserves to be known & seen. The rocketry milieu will be completely new to us." Another one tweeted that the actor should get a national award for his performance in the film. , "Madhavan has lived as #NambiNarayanan is an understatement..He has given more than 100% to the character.. He deserves National Award for Best Actor.."

Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan are also in the film in cameo appreances. Talking about Suriya's cameo in the film, a Twitter user noted, "#Suriya Cameo in #Rocketry Will Be in Both 1st & 2nd Half as A fan You Can't Expected as #Rolex (#Vikram) But this Time he Has Done a Emotional Driven Scenes With Tears in His Eyes. Emotions Travelled From His Eyes #NadippinNayagan For a Reason." "If @Suriya_offl was mass and stunning as #Rolex in #Vikram, in #Rocketry he brings a touch of class playing himself. In fact as #Suriya is the man who unfolds the story of #NambiNarayanan’s trials and tribulations. His body language and voice modulation makes us feel for Nambi!" said another. A user also wished that people don't compare the two actors. "I hope people don't start comparing SRK and Suriya's performances in #Rocketry," the tweet reads.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.