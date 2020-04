Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRRFAN Irrfan Khan, the exceptional actor, passes away in Mumbai. He was 53.

In his last tweet, Irrfan, while promoting his just-released film Angrezi Medium said, "Inside I'm very emotional, outside I'm very happy". Pay your tributes to talent powerhouse Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday morning after a long illness. Irrfan was being treated for an colon infection and just hours before he died, his spokesperson said he "was still fighting the battle."

