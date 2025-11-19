Revisiting Aishwarya Rai's mic-drop one-liner on family, culture: 'We don't make appointments with parents…' Aishwarya Rai’s iconic interview moment continues to trend years later, especially her now-famous line, "We don’t make appointments with our parents for dinner." Earlier today, she was at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, for the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Be it Miss World or international platforms, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always represented India on a global stage. Years back, when she was fresh from the success of Devdas with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya appeared in an interview with David Letterman.

There, the actor represented India and spoke about the country's different cultures and varied languages. She also had a sassy response when asked about living with one's parents in India.

Revisiting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's viral interview

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on David Letterman's show in 2005 to promote her film, Bride and Prejudice. During the interview, Letterman asked Rai if it was normal for older children to live with their parents in India. Responding to this, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor had the sassiest response. She took a moment's pause and replied, "It's fine to live with your parents, because it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments from parents to meet for dinner", leaving the host in awe. Watch it here:

Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi's feet

Earlier today, November 19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured PM Narendra Modi by touching his feet at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. She also spoke about caste, religion and love, and mentioned, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent."

The former Miss World 1994 winner also expressed, "I extend a heartfelt thank PM Narendra Modi ji, for being with us here today and for honouring this special occasion. I'm looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today. Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God... Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D's. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination..."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films. However, each year, she represents India on the Cannes red carpet.

