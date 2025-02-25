Raveena Tandon to Salman Khan, Govinda and his 7 best on-screen acting duos Here's a list of Govinda's famous on-screen ensemble. This also includes Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Govinda may have stayed away from the big screens for a long time now, but there was a time when comedy meant him. Be it comedy genre or emotional family dramas, Govinda has done it all and how. Let's have a look at some of his famous on-screen ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor

Govinda has worked the most with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. They have given several hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Sajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1 and Dulaara among others.

Raveena Tandon

After Karisma, Govinda worked the most with Raveena Tandon. The on-screen pair has worked in a total no of nice films, which include Aunty No 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and Pardesi Babu among others.

Rani Mukherji

Talking of cute on-screen couples, Rani Mukherji and Govinda have to be on the list. The two have worked in several films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye and Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai among others.

Neelam Kothari

After making her acting debut in Jawaani (1984), Neelam Kothari went on to star with Govinda in a number of films, including Love 86 (1986), Don Qaidi (1989), Billoo Badshah (1989), Taaqatwar (1989), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), Farz Ki Jung (1989) and Ilzaam (1986).

Madhuri Dixit

Govinda and Madhuri Dixit also had great chemistry on screen. Very early on in his career, he worked with Madhuri in Paap Ka Ant. Later they also featured in Izzatdaar and Maha-Sangram in 1990.

Sushmita Sen

There are a few actors that Govinda might not have done several films with, but had good chemistry with the first time itself. One such actress is Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen. The actors have worked in two films, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Do Knot Disturb.

Salman Khan

It's hard to mention Govinda's on-screen pairs and not mention his undying bromance with Salman Khan in Partner. The actor was cast opposite Katrina Kaif, but all one could not get tired of was talking about his comic timing with Salman. Partner has to be one of Govinda's most fun watches.

Also Read: India's Got Latent case: Ranveer Allahbadia confesses to his mistake in front of police, say sources