Ratan Tata's biopic in making, netizens pick actors who could lead the film

Late business tycoon Ratan Tata may have died on October 9, 2024, but the legacy of wide work that he did in his lifetime will always keep him alive amongst us. Post his demise, Ratan Tata's stepbrother, Noel Tata has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trust. Moreover, to pay tribute to the former Tata Group's chairman, Zee Media had announced his biopic. Hence, as soon as the news went viral, netizens took to social media to suggest the names of actors who would be suitable to play the old and young Ratan Tata. So let's have a look at the top picks here.

Netizens suggested names of actors for Ratan Tata's biopic

Not much information has been revealed yet about who will play Ratan Tata's character in his biopic, or who will be included in the star cast of the film. At the same time, users on social media are suggesting the names of actors to play the role of Ratan Tata. This list includes names from Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh to National Award-winning actor Naseeruddin Shah.

One user wrote on X 'Jim Sarbh as young Ratan Tata.' Replying to this, a person said- 'Both have the same smile.' Another comment read, 'Naseeruddin Shah or Boman Irani for old Ratan Tata.' One user wrote on Instagram, 'Naseeruddin Shahi would be best for this role.' Let us tell you that Boman Irani has already played the character of Ratan Tata on-screen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, headed and co-written by Vivek Oberoi. With all the social media reactions, it seems like netizens would love to see Jim Sarbh play the young and Boman be the old Ratan Tata on screen.

Zee Media announced the biopic

Zee Media issued a press release saying- 'We at ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, mourn the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata ji is a name that has been a proof of leadership, vision, compassion and work ethic for many generations of Indians. Humble tribute to the leader of the corporate world, who made a significant contribution to India's economy, which led to the upliftment of millions of Indians.' Now it just remains to see which actor and director would be roped in to display the larger-than-life biographical drama film of Rata Tata on screen.

