Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection Day 1: A dull opening for Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi starrer

The film scored a low opening of around 5 per cent on Day 1 (Friday)

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles

This weekend, two major films are clashing at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur's actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om' and R Madhavan's biographical film 'Rocketry'. While the trailer and songs of Aditya and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Rashtra Kavach Om left the audience mighty impressed, the film witnessed a dull opening at the box office. The film scored a low opening of around 5 per cent on Day 1 (Friday), which means that the weekend ahead could be a tough one. Interestingly, a section of people loved watching Aditya's raw and rugged avatar in the high-octane actioner.

Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office India, "Rashtra Kavach Om has taken a very dull opening of around 0-5% which means an extremely tough road ahead. The film is an action but the hero does not have a following or face value so the box office is always unlikely to respond. Either there has to be a fan base or the film has to have to have some brand value and sometimes even a newcomer is a better bet if he has the talent."



"Going by the trailer and look of the film there is an attempt to create a Sunny Deol of the 90's. This would be great for the way the box office is shaping up today but its not going to happen like this and no chance with these type of heroes with no mass appeal.

As the film is an action film the opening day is a must and some decent number must go up on the board as the genre does not sustain like other genres. You can hope for improvement on day two but here the film probably has to treble up or at least double up which is a huge ask," the BOI report added. ALSO READ: Rocketry Box Office Collection Day 1: R Madhavan's biographical film witnesses a slow start

About Rashtra Kavach Om

In the film, laced with heavy-duty action sequences, Aditya is seen as a para commando. Actors Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah round out the cast of the movie. A Paper Doll Entertainment project, Rashtra Kavach Om is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan.