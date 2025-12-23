Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3 as Dhurandhar storms box office; recast underway: Report Hours after reports suggested that Ranveer Singh has started prep for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, latest rumour has shook the internet. New report suggests that Dhurandhar actor has walked out of Don 3 due to Pralay. Read further to know the whole matter.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh, the actor who has taken over internet and theatres with his spy-thriller Dhurandhar, has reportedly pulled out of the highly anticipated film Don 3 to focus more on his next major action movie, Pralay, after the success of Dhurandhar. If industry sources are anything to go by, the decision reflects both the momentum Ranveer has gained in action-oriented roles and the evolving demands of his schedule.

This news has come as a surprise to some fans because they had been expecting Don 3-the next instalment of the iconic franchise that started with Shah Rukh Khan in the title role. While Ranveer's promo for Don 3 were also released August 2023, there had been speculation over his involvement in the film in recent months. Now, a report by Pinkvilla indicates that his creative energies and calendar commitments are firmly invested in the ambitious Pralay.

Dhurandhar brings back Ranveer in the game

Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Ranveer’s career marking a turning point for the actor in not only commercial ways but also in how people perceive his versatility in high-octane roles. With Pralay, Ranveer is expected to push that envelope further, embracing a tale that promises large-scale action and dramatic depth.

According to the report, the decision is more about not being able to take up specific offers owing to bandwidth and creative focus. As timelines tend to clash in this industry and actors end up juggling two-three commitments at once, Ranveer's team reportedly decided to streamline his projects to maintain quality and continuity.

What this means for Don 3

Don 3 remains a profitable and culturally resonant brand and producers might now consider casting other bankable stars or restructuring the project schedule. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, Ranveer walking out of Don 3 has come as a shock to his fans as after Dhurandhar, even trolls were convinced that the actor would do good in Shah Rukh Khan's shoes.

