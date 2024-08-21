Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal in the race to play Yuvraj Singh in his biopic? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal in race to play Yuvraj Singh?

Ever since the official announcement of the biopic of the Indian cricket team's all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, his fans have been beaming with joy. After watching the story of Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on screen, everyone wants to see Yuvraj Singh's journey. Despite battling a serious disease like cancer in 2011, Yuvraj Singh played an important role in helping Team India win the One-Day World Cup title. Bhushan Kumar has taken the responsibility of making Yuvraj Singh's biopic on his shoulders. Now everyone is curious to know who will play the role of Yuvraj Singh in his biopic. Currently, the names of two Bollywood actors are coming out, who can play his character onscreen.

Another actor is in the race with Ranveer Singh

According to the reports, the names of the two actors coming out for the role of Yuvraj Singh, the first name is Ranveer Singh, who has previously played the role of cricketer Kapil Dev on the big screen. Apart from this, the name of Vicky Kaushal is also included in the list of playing the role of Yuvraj Singh, who can show his flair as Yuvraj Singh on the big screen. Vicky Kaushal has so far played the role of Sardar Udham and Sam Manekshaw. However, many fans on social media have also expressed their desire to see actor Tiger Shroff in the role of Yuvraj Singh.

Hope the movie will inspire people, says Yuvraj Singh

Regarding his biopic, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj said, "I am extremely honoured that my story will be shown to millions of my fans around the world. Cricket has been my greatest love and a source of strength during all the ups and downs. I hope this film will inspire others to overcome their challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion".

The makers have not yet shared any information about the director and cast. Apart from Bhushan Kumar, Ravi Bhagchandka will also produce this film. The title of the movie has not been decided yet.

