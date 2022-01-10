Ranveer Singh's 83 finally crosses Rs 100 crore mark at India box office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh starrer 83 movie poster

Highlights Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has become the second Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 cr during COVID

Sooryavanshi also managed to earn Rs 100 crore plus at the domestic box office during Covid

83 crossed Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office in 17 days after releasing on Dec 24

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83 has touched the Rs 100 cr mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday. Seventeen days since its release, the all-India collections of the Ranveer Singh-headlined film now stands at Rs 100.56 cr. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24 after seeing a long delay due to theatre shutdown and COVID threat.

Reliance Entertainment, one of the production houses behind 83, shared the news on its official Twitter account. "India scores a century!" read the caption of the poster.

83 was dubbed as an underperformer by trade analysts as the multi-starrer failed to maintain the momentum of the Hindi film box office following the mammoth success of Akshay Kumar's 2021 Diwali release Sooryavanshi - the only Bollywood blockbuster of last year. In an earlier interview with PTI, Khan had defended the film's collection by calling 83 a "victim of the pandemic" and said the movie put up a show despite battling COVID-19 restrictions like the closure of cinema halls in certain states and theatrical occupancy cap in key territories. The film chronicled India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

83 has been receiving praise from all sections of the audience and movie critics. The cast's looks are being hailed for looking very similar to the original cricket players. Ranveer particularly is being lauded for slipping into the role of Kapil Dev in looks and mannerisms. The actor has revealed that Dev's daughter, who was an assistant director in 83 with Khan, guided him on how to act, behave and be like his father during the course of the entire filming schedule.

Ranveer will be see in YRF film Jayeshbhai Jordaar next, followed by Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Anniyan remake.

