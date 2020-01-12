Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh reveals look of Tamil actor Jiiva as K Srikkanth in '83 latest poster

After sharing the character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin playing Sunil Gavaskar in '83, Ranveer Singh has now unveiled another player from the '83 Cricket team. Ranveer took to Instagram and introduced actor Jiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the South Indian strokeplay sensation of the Indian Cricket Team.

Ranveer Singh elaborated, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83.” Jiiva himself acknowledged, “Inki batting ka kya kehna! I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play him on the big screen. Presenting the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket, #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83".

Meanwhile, director, Kabir Khan wrote, “The highest scorer in the World Cup finals… there was never a dull moment when Chika was on the pitch. Presenting the “Dhadpadango” devil #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 ”

Kabir Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ’83 with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others. It’s a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10.