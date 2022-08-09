Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Sonu Sood backs him saying 'If someone is ready...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH,SONUSOOD Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Sonu Sood backs him

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Sonu Sood expressed his take on Ranveer Singh’s viral nude photoshoot. The Gully Boy actor recently hit the headlines when he shared a nude photoshoot he did for Paper Magazine. The photo shoot caused a storm on the internet, and although some admired his confidence, others chastised him for the nude factor. Several actors from the industry backed Ranveer for being a sport, with Sonu Sood joining the bandwagon in support of the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood was quizzed about his take on Ranveer Singh’s viral photoshoot. The actor responded, ''I think it's an individual’s choice to do a photo shoot the way they want. He added that we live in a world where if you do something, there will be a lot of people to point fingers at you, but I think when you do that shoot or anything like that, then somewhere you get ready that such kinds of reactions are going to come. So if someone is ready, then why not?''

Apart from Sonu Sood, several other Bollywood actors, including Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, came out in support of Ranveer Singh. Recently, during a media interaction, Vidya Balan was asked about her take on the viral photoshoot and her reply left netizens in splits. The Kahaani actress said ‘What is the problem in that? This is the first time a man has done something like this. Let us also feast our eyes."

Recently, Twinkle Khanna also took to social media and expressed her opinion on the matter, remarking that "Instead of over-exposure, the photographs seem under-exposed. Even with spectacles, magnifying glasses and zoom tools, we are unable to spot any anatomical details."

Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood is all set to star in the forthcoming Tamil movie Thamilarasan. Apart from Thamilarasan, he also has an action-thriller titled Fateh in his lineup. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has a slew of films lined up. The actor is slated to star alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this, he will also star in Takht and the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus.

