Ranveer Singh introduces 'sabse shararti' Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad in '83 latest poster

Kabir Khan’s ’83 team is being introduced to us one day at a time. The sixth character poster of the Ranveer Singh starrer is now out. Actor Dinker Sharma is all set to play Kirti Azad, who was a right-hand batsman and an offspinner in the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Earlier, the makers revealed Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sarna, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and Jiiva as K Srikkanth.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh introduced Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and wrote, “sabse shararti'. Take a look

Kirti Azad is known to be an aggressive batsman and an off-spinner. Azad is now a member of the Lok Sabha. Whereas Dinker is known for his roles in Delhi Crimes a film that released recently starring Shefali Shah in lead role, Diker also did another film called the Cat People.

The actor has been working in off-beat and small projects, but this seems to be his first big break and we will have to wait to see what this new talent has to offer.

83 is a biopic based on the 1983 World Cup victory that the team India made possible and brought the cup home. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev – the then Captain of the team, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna and a few more in pivotal roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.